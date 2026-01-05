Snapshot of the past - Drouin West Hall



A photograph of Drouin West Hall c1910.

The wooden structure was built in 1910 by George Fowler. Mr Bentley was the caretaker and operated a library three nights a week.

However, the hall wasn't completely finished until 1922 when the interior was completely lined.

It was originally illuminated by carbide gas lamps. In 1955, a "lighting up ball" was held to celebrate the arrival of electricity. The hall was painted in 1923 and a foyer added in 1950 as a war memorial.

The kitchen had an open fireplace over which water was boiled for tea and coffee. The hall served as the Mechanics' Institute until 1942.

One of the most popular uses for the hall was for dances. As a result, the wooden floor was waxed and polished regulary.

A dance was held in 1957 to help raise funds for maintenance and improvements.

The hall was also used for church services, Sunday school, badminton, roller skating and a wood working group.

An interdenominational mission group was formed in 1943 that packed parcels to be distributed to the troops through the Red Cross. The school also held its Christmas concerts in the hall, with a large Christmas tree and presents given to the students by Father Christmas.

In 1968, the hall committee applied to have water connected.

The "Whisky Creek Public Creek", as it was then known, was transferred from the Buln Buln Shire to the Crown in 1971.

A few years later, in 1974, a grant from the shire allowed improvements to the hall, including internal toilets and a kitchen upgrade.

Due to the cost of maintenance and insurance as well as a roof that needed repairs, the hall was closed in 1996.

In 2014, it was decided to demolish the building. It had unstable flooring, broken windows, partially burnt walls, asbestos and lead paint.

The decision also took into account that the hall had not been used for more than a decade and it was a safety risk due to structural decay.

Photograph and information courtesy of Drouin History Group, with some information gathered via the "Drouin West Chronicle".

Drouin History Group volunteers collect, document, research, preserve and exhibit items that reflect life in Drouin and surrounding districts. They meet on the third Thursday of the month at Drouin Library at 7.30pm.

For further information, visit drouinhistorygroup.org.au