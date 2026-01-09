Snapshot of the past - Drouin's main street

A photograph looking north along Drouin's main street c1912. This moment certainly captures a quieter moment than today's standards, with just a handful of horse and buggies visible.

On the right, a mortar and pestle can be seen hanging from the verandah of the shop owned by chemist George Lorimer. The mortar and pestle was the most used symbol to represent a pharmacy dating back to 1759.

Mr Lorimer ran his business from this store from 1899 to 1924.

Arthur Capel Hadley was a newsagent in Drouin from 1909 to 1914. His shop stands next to the Family Hotel, where the drive-thru bottle shop is today.

To the left of the photograph is the turnoff to Main South Rd.

Photograph and information courtesy of Drouin History Group.

The group's volunteers collect, research and exhibit items that reflect life in Drouin.

Visit drouinhistorygroup.org.au to find out more.