Snapshot of the past - Drouin Family Hotel





A photograph of the Drouin Family Hotel in the main street c1952.

At the time, the hotel was being run by the Gleeson family.

It was purchased by Joseph Gleeson in 1930. He had previously been the publican of the Railway Hotel, situated a short distance further east.

The verandah and lace work on the front of the hotel had been added in 1908 by E. J. Hayes.

In August 1953, shortly after this photograph was taken, the verandah and ironwork were taken down as part of a refurbishment.

The estate agent business of R. T. Mayall can be seen to the right. Ronald Mayall was an estate agent and auctioneer from 1949 until 1955, when the family moved to Cobram.

Photograph and information courtesy of the Drouin History Group.

Group volunteers collect, document, research, preserve and exhibit items that reflect life in Drouin and surrounding districts.

For further information, visit drouinhistorygroup.org.au