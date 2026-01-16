Snapshot of the past

A photograph capturing the first bank to open in Drouin c1900s.

The Bank of Australasia purchased allotments one and two, section 12 - now known as 17 Princes Way - to erect banking premises in February of 1878.

They opened for business later that same year.

This photograph captures the original timber bank building. It was later removed and replaced with a brick building, which remains on the site today.

Due to the old gas lamp on the street in front of the bank building, this photograph was captured prior to 1910.

Photograph and information courtesy of Drouin History Group.

The group's volunteers collect, document, research, preserve and exhibit items that reflect life in Drouin and surrounding districts. Exhibits and items are displayed at Drouin Library, where the group also meet.

Monthly meetings are also held at the library.

Visit drouinhistorygroup.org.au to find out more.