Sienna is first baby of 2026

West Gippsland Hospital recently had two special deliveries on the maternity ward - each only a week apart.

Baby Sienna Hill, the first baby born at West Gippsland Hospital in 2026, is watched over by her two big sisters Peyton and Harper.

On Christmas Day, Warragul couple Amanpreet and Gursewak welcomed daughter Teg. Teg was born at 7.21am.

Baby Teg with her mum Amanpreet after her birth on Christmas Day.

A week later, on new year's day, local couple Sara Benson and Russell Hill welcomed their daughter Sienna Hill. She was born at 5.54pm to be the first baby born at the West Gippsland Hospital in 2026.

Teg and Sienna have two of the rarest birthdates in the country, with Christmas Day the second most uncommon birthdate in Australia and new year's day the fourth most uncommon, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.