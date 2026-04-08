Share CCTV to help solve crimes

Community members are being encouraged to share footage from their home security systems and dashcams with police as part of a joint campaign by Crime Stoppers and Victoria Police.

Community members are being encouraged to share footage from their home security systems and dashcams with police as part of a joint campaign by Crime Stoppers and Victoria Police.

The "Is Your Footage the Missing Puzzle Piece?" campaign asks residents to help police with their investigations and work towards keeping communities safe by sharing their CCTV footage with Crime Stoppers.

Across the state, home CCTV and dashcams capture incidents including suspicious activity in neighbourhood streets, car break-ins and aggravated burglaries, often with information that could assist investigators.

Baw Baw police service area acting senior sergeant Alicia Leger said community footage could make a "huge difference" in police investigations and urged residents to become familiar with how their security systems work.

"CCTV footage can provide key details we need to solve crimes," she said. "One key detail could make a world of difference."

Acting snr sgt Leger said timestamped footage could prove beneficial in court settings and can be more reliable that eye witness recounts. Additionally, multiple cameras in one location can help police determine the direction an offender travelled or if any further offending occurred.

Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith said community-captured footage could make a significant difference in police investigations and help prevent further offending.

"Victorians are increasingly playing an active role in community safety, and the information they provide is making a real difference," Ms Smith said.

"Home security systems and dash cams are capturing important details every day. Licence plates, distinctive clothing, vehicle types or suspicious behavior can help police identify offenders and link incidents together."

Ms Smith said many people already shared footage within neighbourhood social media groups but reporting it directly to Crime Stoppers via their online platform, ensured it could reach investigators.

"Small details can become the crucial piece of evidence that helps police progress an investigation or stop further offending from occurring," she said.

"It is a simple process to upload images or videos and it can be done on a mobile or computer. You can even choose to remain anonymous."

Victorians can upload footage and make a report anonymously at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.