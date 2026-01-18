Save water during heatwave conditions

Photo by alex cherry / Unsplash

As the region gears up for a hot summer, Gippsland Water is reminding customers to use water wisely during heatwave conditions.

Acting managing director Chris Wood said the organisation was well prepared for the conditions, but warned demand for water could rise sharply.

"We monitor weather forecasts across the service area and keep storages full ahead of summer," Mr Wood said. "But high demand during a heatwave period can put pressure on our systems, and power interruptions or extreme temperatures can add further challenges."

Mr Wood said Gippsland Water had contingencies and plans ready to keep water treatment plants operating if mains power failed to ensure customers could continue to receive water.

"While we plan for these conditions, customers can help us keep our drinking water supply stable by following permanent water saving rules," he said.

Permanent water saving rules include: only use a hand-held hose if it is fitted with a trigger nozzle and is leak-free; use a watering can to water gardens and only use sprinklers between 6pm and 10am; only operate water features if the water is reticulated; and, don't use water to clean hard surfaces like driveways or decking.

Customers can prepare for hot weather by following the permanent water saving rules and reporting leaks or main breaks by calling 1800 057 057.

If services are interrupted, customers will be notified via SMS, social media and on the website.

For tips on how to use water wisely and information on permanent water saving rules, visit www.gippswater.com.au/reduceyouruse