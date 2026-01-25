Roadside fire risk concern

Increasing concerns about roadside vegetation growth and fire risk has prompted member for eastern Victoria Melina Bath to call for urgent action.

Describing roadside vegetation across the state as "dangerous," The Nationals called on the State Government to provide targeted resources to manage roadside vegetation and mitigate fire risk.

But it also has been a growing local concern in recent weeks, with local residents criticising Baw Baw Shire's mowing program.

Both local and state governments are responsible for roadside vegetation management, depending on the classification of local or regional roads.

Shire community infrastructure director James Robinson explained council operated various grass cutting programs across its road network, depending on the road classification. Council's rural road network received roadside grass mowing twice a season - once between September and December, and the second between January and April the following year.

He said the program was focused on improving visibility and sight distance.

In urban areas, mowing is part of council's seasonal maintenance program, with works typically scheduled during periods of higher grass growth and increased fire risk.

Mr Robinson said the frequency and timing of mowing activities were guided by open space maintenance standards, weather conditions, seasonal growth and resource availability.

He said outside of programmed works, council responded to community concerns relating to roadside vegetation where issues such as visibility, road safety, or fire risk were identified. "Where a legitimate safety or fire risk is confirmed, works are prioritised and scheduled accordingly," he said.

As shadow minister for public land management, Ms Bath said the State Government's failure to address the road network's fuel hazard was placing communities in danger.

"Locals are justifiably concerned that a single spark from a cigarette, a vehicle, or even broken glass could ignite the dry roadside vegetation," Ms Bath said.

"After high rainfall in spring and early summer, growth has exploded, while the recent extreme heat has created a tinderbox."

Ms Bath said roadsides were choked with long grass, fallen timber and invasive weeds.

"Besides being unsightly and a road safety issue, out of control roadside vegetation is a serious hazard that acts as a wick during fire events and compromises evacuation routes," she said.

Ms Bath said experts had long confirmed that reducing roadside fuel loads through slashing, controlled burning and weed management significantly improved community safety.

"Private landholders are legally required to keep their properties fire safe and it's time the Allan government applied this standard to public land and roadsides under its management.

"Residents are deeply worried by Labor's failure to prepare, as bushfires continue to threaten communities across Victoria," she said.