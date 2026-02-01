Recognising inspiring women

Community members are being encouraged to share their stories pf the inspiring women making a difference in the Cardinia Shire.

For International Women's Day in March, Cardinia Shire Council is honouring the extraordinary women who help shape and uplift its community – whether they lead, support, create, advocate, or make a difference behind the scenes.

Submissions of 500 words or less, or a three minute video can be sent to council outlining why the woman is so special.

Everyone who submits a story, along with the women featured in their stories, will be invited to join the shire's 2026 International Women's Day celebration on Thursday, March 5 at the Cardinia Cultural Centre. The event will celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across the shire.

During the event, five stories will be highlighted from each of the following categories - leading the way; making a difference; using creativity; celebrating culture and generations; and, quiet achiever.

Submissions are now invited for women who have a strong connection to Cardinia Shire either as a resident or through their meaningful contributions to the local community. Entries may be submitted as a written story, poem or video and will close on Sunday, February 8.