Probus celebrates 30th anniversary

Warragul Rotary Club's Bob Lewis, who was instrumental in the formation of Baw Baw Probus in 1996, welcomes new Baw Baw Probus member Paul Thexton.

Baw Baw Probus member recently celebrated the club's 30th anniversary.

Inaugural president Artie Jones attended the meeting and cut the celebration cake.

Warragul Rotary Club's Bob Lewis, who was instrumental in the formation of Baw Baw Probus in 1996, also attended the anniversary meeting.

Special guest speaker was Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham. The club is indebted to Mr Farnham's office for printing our newsletters free of charge.

Another highlight was the induction of new member Paul Thexton.

The next meeting will be at the Warragul Downtowner, 10.15am tomorrow (March 25).