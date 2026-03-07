Pots as paintings

The WAS Gallery 2026 season has officially begun with an exhibition of paintings created by Julie Puchalski.

With some of her paintings from the exhibition artist Julie Puchalski.

The WAS Gallery 2026 season has officially begun with an exhibition of paintings created by Julie Puchalski.

Titled "Incidentals", the the exhibition's main subjects are pottery and ceramics and features delightful portraits of pots and depictions of the wonderful character of crockery.

"Ceramic objects, the incidental objects we use every day are the focus of this body of work," Julie explained.

Her subjects have a personal connection and form a large and ever growing collection.

"I use pottery pieces from different cultures and with different purposes, both traditional and modern, simple, and decorative and containers for all sorts of functions."

Visitors to the gallery may recognise some of the subjects as they inhabit homes across the country. Some are remembered from childhood or grandparents' kitchens, while others feature in classic Chinese restaurants.

Through the genre of still life painting, Julie focuses on everyday, ceramic objects to create an array of composition possibilities. Her style is detailed but warm, bringing new personality to these commonplace items.

Julie lives and works in Melbourne where "Incidentals" was previewed last year. Having grown up in West Gippsland she was then invited to bring the show to Warragul and share her collection locally. Her work will be at WAS until March 28.

A new feature at WAS Gallery is the permanent space dedicated to the artwork of the WAS family, Judy Lorraine, Hans Lorraine, Anne Lorraine, Gary McPhedran, Sue Lorraine and Catherine Truman.

The work of these artists is in different media, including ceramics, painting, jewellery/object design and photography and the exhibitions will be changed once or twice each year.

The WAS Gallery is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

For more information, visit https://wasgallery.com.au