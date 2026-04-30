Pumped up for new bike track

A new pump track in Warragul has local riders in circles of excitement with works now underway on this fantastic new community asset.

Work on Baw Baw Shire's first dedicated bike "pump track" will begin next week, with work set to start at Burke St Park in Warragul.

Councillors and advocates for the project were on site last week ahead of the start of major works on the project.

The track will be the first of its kind in the shire, giving riders of all ages a new place to exercise.

Sitting adjacent to the existing playground and skatepark, the pump track will round out Burke St Park as a genuine all-ages recreation space. The layout keeps each area separate for safety, while creating a hub where families can gather.

A pump track is a looping circuit for bike riders, designed so riders can generate speed by shifting their body weight rather than pedalling.

The Warragul design includes beginner and intermediate loops, along with more advanced features for those looking to push themselves, offering a clear pathway for progression.

There also will be seating, bike racks and a rest platform, for residents to either spectate or just sit.

The project has been shaped through consultation with council's Cycling Project Reference Group and community feedback, reflecting a growing push for more local cycling infrastructure.

The project was brought about by joint funding from Baw Baw Shire Council ($120,000) and the State Government $480,0000.

Mayor Kate Wilson said the project was a fantastic example of council working with the community and she was excited for the adventures ahead for local bike enthusiasts.

"The pump track was identified by the Baw Baw Shire Cycling Project Reference Group as one of their top priorities for the area, and I'm so excited to this concept come to fruition.

"Beginner riders can navigate the inner junior loop, while intermediate and advanced riders follow the outer loop, ensuring a seamless experience for both groups," she said.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said the new pump track would give local families more opportunities to get active and enjoy the outdoors.

"We're proud to support projects like this in Warragul that create fun spaces for people of all ages and abilities to get on their bikes and stay active.

"This is exactly the kind of local infrastructure that brings communities together – whether you're just starting out or a more experienced rider, there's something here for everyone," she said.

Works are expected to be completed by the end of June 2026.