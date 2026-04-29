Tough day for Gulls

In a tough day on the netball court against Sale, only Warragul's C grade team were able to come away with the win.

A grade: Warragul 37 lost to Sale 39

The Gulls came out firing, delivering an outstanding opening quarter that set the tone for much of the match. With sharp ball movement and relentless intensity, they established an early seven-goal lead at the first break, built on strong connections across the court.

A key feature of their play was the defensive pressure applied from the attacking end, disrupting Sale's transition and creating valuable turnover opportunities. This was complemented by excellent drive out of defence, with the team working cohesively to move the ball smoothly through the court.

Sienna Green was exceptional through the centre, providing tireless run and linking play between defence and attack with confidence and composure. In the goal circle, Bella Hefford was a strong presence as goal shooter, converting opportunities and anchoring the attack line. Brooke Cahill had a big impact in wing defence, applying pressure and working hard to limit Sale's options.

However, a lapse in the final quarter proved costly. Sale capitalised on the opportunity to shift momentum, outscoring the Gulls 12 goals to 5 in the last term. Despite the strong start and consistent effort across much of the game, the final quarter surge from Sale was what ultimately cost the Gulls the game.

Awards: Sienna Green, Brooke Cahill, Bella Hefford



B grade: Warragul 37 lost to Sale 43

Warragul's B grade battled hard in uncomfortable conditions, showing resilience and determination, despite a tough second quarter proving costly against Sale.

After an even opening term, the Gulls found themselves under pressure in the second quarter, allowing Sale to build a seven-goal lead heading into half time. To their credit, Warragul responded strongly after the break, outscoring Sale by two goals in the third quarter as they worked to regain momentum and close the gap.

Sale came out firing in the final term, putting together a quick run of goals to stretch the margin to 10. However, the Gulls refused to back down, lifting their intensity and working tirelessly to fight their way back, reducing the final margin to six goals by the end of the match.

The Gulls showed encouraging signs, particularly in their ability to respond under pressure and fight the game out to the final whistle.

Awards: Ellie Beechey Danvers, Finlay Heenan, Jemma Caithness



C grade: Warragul 35 defeated Sale 31

A tightly contested battle saw the Gulls walk away with a well deserved win over Sale.

After an even opening quarter, both sides looked well matched, but it was Sale who managed to gain the upper hand in the second term, creating a small buffer heading into the main break.

Despite the scoreboard pressure, the Gulls refused to back down, showing great determination throughout the second half. Their willingness to fight out the game was evident across all areas of the court, with each player contributing to keep the contest alive.

Addie Heenan was outstanding in goal attack, showing no signs of fatigue despite already playing earlier in the day. Her movement and composure in the circle were a highlight, well supported by the steady presence and encouragement of Kim Weller. Through the midcourt, Bec Murnane, Edie Flanagan and Isabelle Nash combined effectively, working tirelessly to transition the ball and create opportunities in attack.

Defensively, Maddi Hardy, Dom Potter and Robyn Mitchard were relentless, applying constant pressure and making Sale earn every possession.

Awards: Addison Heenan, Robyn Mitchard, Maddi Hardy



17 & under: Warragul 33 lost to Sale 45

In warm conditions, the Gulls took to the court at home for the second Sunday match of the season. This week saw all nine players available and it was great to see the seamless way the team came together to play a competitive game.

Defensive pressure was maintained for three quarters, keeping the score to within a few goals. Unfortunately this couldn't be maintained during the final quarter.

Awards: Olivia Barr, Finlay Heenan, Addison Heenan



15 & under: Warragul 6 lost to Sale 46

With GS Sienna Jones sidelined with injury, Charlotte Bills rose to the occasion in her debut match, delivering a strong performance.

Billie Gray was named best on court, dominating play across multiple positions with an outstanding all-round effort. Nieve Jameson earned second best honours, showcasing skill and composure in both shooting roles.

Speedy Evelyn Blackwood claimed third, impressing with her pace and clear application of the coach's feedback.



13 & under: Warragul 14 lost to Sale 43

Warragul faced a strong Sale side this week and while the scoreboard didn't go Warragul's way, it didn't reflect the effort, determination, and teamwork shown throughout the match.

From the first centre pass, Warragul demonstrated great sportsmanship and resilience, continuing to push hard in every quarter. The team worked tirelessly through the midcourt, applying defensive pressure and creating opportunities in attack. There were some fantastic passages of play, with improved movement, communication, and willingness to support each other.

Awards: Addi Burton, Isla O'Brien.