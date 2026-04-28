Poowong passion marked with 250th

Poowong's Eliza Cozzio celebrated a milestone bringing up 250 senior games for Poowong (plus 135 junior games). She is pictured on Sunday with her son Cooper.

Poowong's Eliza Cozzio took the court for her 250th senior netball game on Sunday.

The incredible achievement was a true reflection of her dedication over the years.

Eliza's connection to the club runs deep, having been involved from a young age. Her father Ted served as club president and her mum Annie served as treasurer and secretary.

The Poowong club has always been a huge part of Eliza's life, where she has played alongside her brothers Cole and Reece.

Eliza also has played 135 junior games, building the foundations for what has been an outstanding netball career, with many accolades along the way.

Since joining the PFNC committee in 2011, Eliza has always been someone who puts her hand up. Over the years, she has volunteered in countless roles and currently serves as netball manager, taking on responsibilities including score secretary and the general running of the netball program.

Whether it's organising canteen rosters, helping at functions, coaching, assistant coaching, or developing our younger players and coaches – Eliza does it all with care and commitment.

She has represented at EDNA interleague level and began umpiring back in 2011. Her dedication has never gone unnoticed, even travelling from Ballarat during her nursing studies to make it to trainings and game days.

Off the court, Eliza is supported by her husband Cozzie and their three boys – Cooper, Luca and Archie – who are tremendous supporters and valued members of the club community.