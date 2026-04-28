Andrew on MCG stage

Warragul' Andrew Gordon performed The Last Post at the MCG on Anzac Day. Photograph by Michael Willson/AFL Photos

Warragul's own Andrew Gordon delivered a poignant performance of the Last Post at the MCG on Anzac Day, moving a crowd of 92,000 spectators and an estimated five to six million television viewers.

Mr Gordon is a musician and music teacher at Marist-Sion College in Warragul, an Army Reserves member and member of the Warragul RSL.

He played the bugle as part of the Anzac Day ceremony, in his capacity as a musician in the Australian Army Band, Melbourne.

The ceremony takes place each year ahead of the AFL match between Collingwood and Essendon, played since the 1960s. The match has become significant not only as a sporting event, but also a tribute to the service of Australian soldiers.

Warragul RSL said "his dedication shone through in every note."

Andrew later shared when asked how his nerves were, "I was doing this for all who served."