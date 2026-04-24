Junior basketball champs

The Warragul Warriors under 12 boys and girls teams enjoyed a chance to compete in the Junior Country Championships in Bendigo recently.

The Warragul Warriors have recently wrapped up a rewarding 2026 Basketball Victoria Junior Country Championships (JCC), fielding eight representative teams across the under 12, 14, 16, and 18 age groups.

Competing across four events held in Bendigo, Ballarat, and Shepparton between February and April, the Warriors delivered impressive performances throughout - most notably claiming grand final titles in two divisions and finishing runners-up in two more.

The JCC is Basketball Victoria's premier representative basketball tournament for regional Victoria, featuring over 300 teams from affiliated country associations.

Teams compete across championship divisions (division one and two, the highest level of competition) and premiership divisions (division three and above), ensuring competition is balanced and appropriate to each team's level.

The format runs over multiple days - beginning with round robin pool play before progressing to knockout finals, with every team guaranteed a quarter final berth after completing their pool matches.

Warragul ultimately took home two titles, those being in the under 12 girls championship division two and under 18 girls premiership division three.

The under 12 girls delivered one of the tournament's most exciting finishes, defeating Surfcoast Chargers 23-21 in their grand Final in Bendigo on Sunday.

A two-point win under pressure, it was a result that speaks volumes for the composure and development of the young group.

The under 18 girls claimed their title with a four-point victory over Horsham Hornets (40-36) in Shepparton on 15 March. A thoroughly deserved championship for a team that competed with consistency throughout.

The Warriors' under 14 girls championship division one and under 18 boys championship division two teams also finished runners-up in their competitions.

With seven of eight teams competing in championship divisions and four teams advancing to grand finals across the campaign, 2026 has been a landmark year for the Warragul Warriors representative program.

The association congratulated all players, coaches, and families who travelled, supported, and represented Warragul with pride.