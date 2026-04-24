Shing in reshuffle

In a reshuffle of the Allan government's cabinet last week, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing will take on three new portfolios including health, ambulance services and water.

Ms Shing was previously Minister for Housing and Building, Minister for Development Victoria and Minister for the Suburban Rail Loop since December 2024.eek.

The upper house member has held multiple ministry portfolios since June 2022, with Minister for Water being among her first.

She will now pick-up the water portfolio again and take on health and ambulance services from Mary-Anne Thomas who was one of three ministers to step down from their ministerial responsibilities last week ahead of the November state election.

Premier Jacinta Allan said Ms Shing would "bring new ideas to public health, backing our dedicated workforce, and will drive our work making health care easier and cheaper for busy families to access."