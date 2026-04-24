Anzac services on Saturday

Anzac Day services will be held in towns and rural communities across Baw Baw Shire on Saturday.

People attending the services are requested to arrive at least 15 minutes before services begin.

In some centres there will be temporary road closures before, during and immediately following the services.

Those that can't attend are encouraged to pay their respects to the men and women that have served Australia in wars, conflicts, peacemaking and peacekeeping operations at home by going outside at 5.55am to observe one minute's silence.

Services in the shire include:

Aberfeldy - noon at the Anzac memorial.

Darnum - 10.45am at the war memorial.

Drouin - at the cenotaph in Memorial Park in Princes Way. 6am dawn; 10am march begins from Bendigo Bank car park followed by main service at 10.30am.

Erica - 9am at cenotaph.

Hill End - 10.30am at cenotaph.

Jindivick - 11am at cenotaph.

Longwarry North - at Vietnam Veterans and Veterans Motorcycle Club premises. 6am dawn service; 11am main service.

Narracan - 9.30am at Narracan East cenotaph.

Neerim Junction - 10am at Neerim Junction Hall.

Neerim South - 2pm at Neerim Health hospital grounds. Wreaths also will be laid at Neerim, Neerim East and Neerim North.

Noojee - 6am at war memorial.

Thorpdale - 9am at cenotaph.

Trafalgar - at the cenotaph. 6am dawn service; 10.45am march begins followed by 11am main service.

Walhalla - 6am at war memorial.

Warragul - at cenotaph Victoria-Smith St junction. 6am dawn service. 9.45am march along Victoria St ahead of 10am main service.

Willow Grove - 9.30am at the cenotaph.

Yarragon - 10.30am at the cenotaph. If the weather is unsuitable for an outdoor event, the service will be relocated to the Yarragon Public Hall.

Baw Baw Shire Mayor Kate Wilson encouraged community members to join in the Anzac spirit and attend a local community event.

"Anzac Day is a time for Australians everywhere to gather and honour the courage, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of those who have served our nation. This is a time to honour and remember those who have lost their lives serving in Australia's armed forces," she said.

Cr Suzanne Allen acknowledged the many community groups involved in planning, preparation and delivery of this year's local commemorative services.

"We are very fortunate to have so many dedicated RSL clubs and community groups volunteering their time to organise these community events and keep the Anzac spirit alive," Cr Allen said.