Cinema lifts off

Peninsula Cinemas Warragul site manager Sarah Sedley (right) and employees Kaylee Robinson and Teilah Knight are finally ready to welcome back patrons in the cinema's new lift.

by Nicholas Duck

After almost three years the Warragul cinema lift has reopened for business, allowing moviegoers of all ages and abilities to return to the big screen.

The Peninsula Cinemas site has been without a working lift since the previous lift broke down in June 2023.

A series of delays caused by numerous - and at times unbelievable - issues played havoc with efforts to get the cinema back up to code since then.

But as of Thursday morning those problems are a thing of the past.

Cinema manager Sarah Sedley said she and the staff were "ecstatic" to finally have the lift up and running again.

"We're excited. We can't wait to have everybody be able to come back and come watch a movie," she said.

After the lift broke down due mostly to its age, it was determined a full replacement would be required.

Finding someone to do the job, however, was the first problem.

"All the big companies turned it down because it wasn't one that could be a standard lift size where they could pop one of theirs straight in. It had to be custom built," Ms Sedley explained.

"Finding another company to do that was a challenge. We finally, finally found somebody and then I think from them signing off on it to completion it's been about 13 and a half months."

The lift had to be custom built in Italy where shipping was delayed due to, believe it or not, quarantine laws for stink bugs.

Other issues, including problems with parts and even a missing sign, have extended the process further.

Just last week the lift had been installed and was ready to go but could not be used thanks to an error in the relevant paperwork.

As the process of organising someone to fix the lift had to be handled by the site's owners and not the cinema itself, Ms Sedley said it had been "absolutely frustrating" to hear about issue after issue.

"The amount of delays have been very frustrating and just disheartening. To be able to have a lot of the community not be able to come in and see a movie, that's a pretty basic right to have. It's been very disappointing.

"We have a lot of elderly people and those with additional needs come in. They just haven't been able to come in for quite some time."

It's safe to say that frustration was shared by the local community. At one stage the cinema was the subject of at least one complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission alleging discrimination and contravention of the disability standards under the Disability Discrimination Act.

"People who would come and try to use it, I would tell them the whole story of what's happened and where we're at and they wouldn't believe me," Ms Sedley said.

"It sounds ridiculous to have that happen and then that happen and then that happen. You'd think I was making it up."

Now the cinema is looking forward to welcoming anyone and everyone in for a movie, regardless of age or needs.

"Every time they set a new date I was like 'I'll believe it when I see it.' So to have today actually come is amazing. It's been a long journey."