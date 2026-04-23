Zoo-wee-mama! Young performers shine at WGAC

by Bonnie Collings

Warragul Youth Theatre's production of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" transported audiences to their early high school/middle school years, conveying the age old message that you should just be yourself.

Based on the iconic Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series, the musical followed main character Greg Heffley as he transitioned into middle school. Along the way he encountered all the typical dramas of tween life - the rumour mill, how to fit in, how to be popular - all while learning what it means to be a good friend.

The young cast did an excellent job of bringing the characters to life on stage.

Aisha Smith truly captured the personality of Greg Heffley - a teenage boy who would do anything to fit in and be popular. Aisha was uniquely positioned as the lead character and show's narrator, with many diary entry style monologues providing context and furthering the story.

Jesse Neilson was perfectly cast as the loveable and ever-optimistic Rowley Jefferson. Jesse's passion and joy shone through on stage, making the character of Rowley really feel like someone you'd want to be friends with.

Alfie Bucknall shone in the role of the quirky and slightly scary Fregley. Through his body language, hand gestures and vocal tones, the audience certainly felt creeped out during the scene in Fregley's home.

Touches of the book's famous cartoon illustrations were littered throughout the show, giving the audience plenty to look for.

Even the program included elements from the book series - everything from the font used to the drawings that dotted the pages tied in to the Wimpy Kid world.

Many of the cast's costumes paid homage to the look of the characters in the 2010 Diary of a Wimpy Kid film, particularly Greg's older brother.

From the smudged black eyeliner to the perfectly crafted "bed hair" look, Shae Staben was immediately recognisable as Rodrick Heffley.

The set design was highly effective at immersing the audience in the world of the show. Projections on the back stage wall brought to life the cartoon illustrations from the book series, instantly setting the scene and providing a sense of familiarity and nostalgia for the audience.

In addition to some clever and versatile set pieces, the projections aided in the transition between locations, making scene changes smooth and creating a greater sense of depth on the stage.

The musical featured live accompaniment from a special band performing in the WGAC orchestra pit. Aptly named "Loaded Diaper" after Rodrick Heffley's band in the books, the live band added a special atmosphere to the show, much to the excitement of the awestruck kids in the front row.

The show was packed full of fun, upbeat musical numbers with strong choreography and vocal performances.

"The Cheese Touch" featured zany dance moves and a catchy tune, capturing the drama and immaturity of middle school life.

The fever-dream style song "Animal Heart" represented how all-consuming it can feel to deal with growing up and the pressures of middle school.

"Mom Bucks" was a moment of pure hilarity, featuring sparkly costumes and fun props. It was clear the cast on stage had a lot of fun with that number.

The ensemble coverage throughout the show did an excellent job of representing the hustle and bustle and complete overwhelm of the middle school hallways.

Warragul Youth Theatre's production of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" was a testament to the talented young performers we have in West Gippsland. It was clear all the performers had a blast being on stage, presenting a musical with messages relevant to their experience in the world.