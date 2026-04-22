Flags honour veterans' graves

Almost 300 veterans buried at Trafalgar Cemetery have been honoured with their national flags for an Anzac commemoration.

The initiative, a joint project organised by the Trafalgar Cemetery Trust and the Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL sub branch, is in its second year.

Last year flags were placed by the graves of 160 veterans. On Saturday, a team of more than 40 volunteers placed 290 flags at veterans' graves.

The graveside flags included 10 British and one New Zealand flag. They will remain in place until May 2.

The Trafalgar Cemetery Trust and Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL sub branch united last year to launch the new annual Anzac Day tradition for the community, creating a visual reminder of the number of veterans and service people laid to rest in Trafalgar.

Trafalgar Cemetery Trust co-chairs Robyn Gunn and Linda Davies said the idea was inspired by another cemetery that had undertaken a similar project.

Cemetery trust secretary Howard Jones took on the task of locating the veterans buried at the cemetery.

His research involved cross-referencing data from the RSL with lists of people buried at the cemetery and following up information in books and other records.

Since last year's tribute, Mr Jones has continued his research, sorting through records to reach almost 300 to be honoured this year.

A challenge Mr Jones encountered in his research was the number of unmarked graves in the cemetery. Some of them (veterans) who were wounded in World War I came home in hospital ships and unfortunately their families didn't have enough capital to put a marking on their grave.

In true community spirit, more than 40 people, including primary school students, Trafalgar Scouts and veterans' descendants, gathered at the cemetery on Saturday morning.

Very quickly, the cemetery was transformed into a sea of flags, perfectly flying in the morning breeze and creating an overwhelming visual tribute.