Bulldogs go back to back

Nyora's Kalen Bird gets a handball away in his side's defeat to Nilma-Darnum on Saturday. Photograph by JAKUB FABIJANSKI.





BUNYIP demonstrated its marked improvement, kicking away after a competitive start to comfortably account for Poowong, 15-17 (107) to 6-6 (42).

The young Magpies were competitive early to put through three first quarter goals, including Matthew Roberts running into open goal to roll one through.

But they were unable to sustain it. Leading by just eight-points at the first change, the Bulldogs conceded just one goal per quarter while putting through 11 themselves to run away with it.

The margin could have been greater had it been for greater accuracy. While Myles Wareham endured a difficult day in front of goal, Oliver Ockwell-Payne stepped up with five majors.

Xavier Kinder put in a best afield effort which included a brilliant snap from the pack for goal of the day in the second term.

Brad Cavalot, Brayden Weller, Curtis Jenkin and Cody Welch were also prominent.

Poowong were best served by David O'Neill, Jett Blackwood, Joel Norton, Josh Hall, Hayden Hessels and Thomas Sherar.

Such is the strong culture of the Bunyip side, players were disappointed to concede a goal on the full-time siren.

NILMA-DARNUM sit atop of the table after another strong victory, this time over Nyora.

Eight goals in the first term were followed by a further five majors in the second quarter to open a 51-point buffer at the long break.

A more competitive second half prevailed, the Saints adding three goals to five, but the damage had been done as the Bombers won 18-6 (114) to 7-9 (51).

Sage Tapner, Thomas Young, Jarrod Smith, Lucas Maffei, Dylan Cann and Sebastian Crowle led the charge for the Bombers.

Leading the stronger second half effort for the Saints were Travis Stewart, Kalen Bird, Dylan Heylen, Rory Pattison, Liam Anderson and Zak Hard.

A STRONG start from Yarragon proved too much for Catani to rope in, the Panthers holding on 9-13 (67) to 7-15 (57).

Yarragon kept the Blues goalless while putting through seven goals to open a handy 42-point buffer at the long break.

The Blues came home strong with seven goals of their own, but would ultimately come undone by Panthers' steadiers in each of the third and final terms.

Rhys Salter, Brayden Hefford, Jarrod Sullivan, Tom Delaney, Matt Armstrong and Matt Zagni helped Yarragon hold on.

Leading the second half charge for the Blues were Mitch Latimer, Liam Hetherington, Lachlan Bertone, Brodie White, Trent Adams and Josh Stewart.