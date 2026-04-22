United comeback falls short

Gippsland United's Levi Colantuono prepares to fire in his side's thrilling 5-4 loss to Knox City. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

A high-scoring thriller has seen a spirited Gippsland United downed in an incredible match at home against Knox City on Saturday.

United scored four goals in the State League 2 match, but it wasn't enough to stop their opponents from taking away the three points as they won 5-4.

A thrilling encounter that had almost everything, the match was a marvellous spectacle for the neutral and a high-quality contest.

United entered the fixture with a few key starting players out of the line-up. The sure-footed Jobie Heusmann (knee), midfield maestro Xavier Nardone (hamstring) and skipper Nathan Lugton (suspended) were all missing which would test Gippsland's depth and resolve.

Coaches Dean Fak and Matt Gauci shuffled their list and brought in plucky youngster Alex Pop for his first senior start and also Cooper Coleman, who slotted into his familiar defensive position, now cleared to play after a nasty recent concussion.

Gippsland's superb goalkeeper Liam Andersen was supported by a back four consisting of big Mitch Jones, cice-captain Riley Hamilton and Cooper Farr on the left with Coleman out on the right.

The team's relatively inexperienced midfield had an average age of just 19, with Pop, Levi Colantuono and Connor Dastey - all products of Gippsland's junior programs - earning a start again for the club and with only a handful of senior matches under their belt.

Up front, United boasted a potent attack, capable of impacting carnage to any side. The tricky and highly skilled Sammy Gatpan spearheaded the forward line with left sided jet Bayden Heusmann, who is also only 19, on one wing and the explosive Oscar Sheehan out wide on the right.

In beautiful, sunny conditions at Baxter Park, the scene was set for a quality matchup in front of a large crowd of support who would be in for a real treat and witness a goal fest.

Gippsland began the game well; however, it was the visitors that took the lead early through Alexander Dimitriou. Knox counterattack extremely well and all of their goals on the day were very similar - capitalising on a mistake, seizing possession and charging goalward at pace and with numbers.

United equalised in the 13th minute through Oscar Sheehan, who is absolutely flying this year. He latched on to a perfectly timed through ball from Bayden Heusmann and smashed it past the keeper.

At 1-1 you could almost sense that the home side might start to take over the contest, yet Knox, who didn't have a lot of the football, were ruthless with their attacks and amazingly scored a further three goals in quick succession, leaving United stunned and 1-4 down at the break.

After a good old-fashioned tune-up from coach Fak at half time where he demanded more fight, and one where the whiteboard took the brunt of his frustrations, the boys came out and put in a second half performance that will be remembered for years to come.

Gippsland were simply dominant and destroyed Knox, who barely touched the ball for the remainder of the game. Alex Pop rocketed forward after a lovely one-two with Gatpan and pushed the ball into the net for his team's second in their very first attack of the period.

Young Levi Colantuono headed home a third from close range to keep hopes alive in the 53rd minute, but a devastating free kick from Knox trickled in for their fifth after appeals for interference in the goalmouth were waved down by the match official.

At 3-5 down, United continued to apply pressure with the away team well and truly on their heels.

With five minutes on the clock, Oscar Sheehan, who was best on ground again, broke free in the penalty box and was brought down, leaving the referee the easy decision to point to the spot.

Sheehan took responsibility of the kick after Hamilton's penalty miss the week prior, and thumped it home for his fourth goal in as many games.

The final five minutes plus stoppage time was frantic and exciting. United continued to barrage the Knox goal with balls into the box and when a beautifully flighted free kick by substitute Julian Colantouno found the head of Alex Pop, the crowd roared with anticipation of a certain equaliser, only to see Pop's header sail wide from close range.

The final whistle sounded the result in Knox's favour, who'd only just hung on. The Gippsland boys were brilliant yet will rue defensive mistakes that gifted their opponent five goals.

United sit in sixth position on the ladder and next week, with new whiteboard and a few players back available, travel away to the undefeated Waverley City, who are top.