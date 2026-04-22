Strong win for Hawks

Drouin netball teams were excited to be back at home in good conditions against Traralgon, playing on their fantastic new surface for Mental Health Round.



A grade: Drouin 59 def Traralgon 46

Drouin knew they were in for a tough contest against the Maroons and they were ready.

Lucy McKellar and Eb Mumford had stellar performances in defence. Their pressure and physicality created multiple turnovers and extra scoring opportunities.

Reagan Joyce had a strong game through the centre. She was vital in linking Drouin's transition from defence to attack and combined well with fellow midcourter, Ella Henderson.

Again Stacie Gardiner and Mwai Kumwenda combined excellently in the goal circle, shooting accurately and they used their experience to create better angles to post.

Eb Mumford was awarded the Mental Health Round player of the match.

Award winners: Eb Mumford and Lucy McKellar



B grade: Drouin 38 def Traralgon 29

Drouin had the ideal start with Sarah Roughead flying out from goal defence to intercept the first centre pass.

The defence end was dominant throughout the game; Chelsea deRiter, Jess Murray and Alice McKellar created a pressure cooker environment for the opposition.

Jas Gallasch and Matilda Carroll's work rate in the midcourt was outstanding, allowing some free-flowing passages culminating in goals on the scoreboard. The young goalers, Kaylee Nalder, Cleo Traumanis and Tess Mapleson all played steady and composed games.

Juniors Chloe Walsh and Amber Hammond made their B grade debut. A great win for the Hawks.

Award winners: Sarah Roughead (Mental Health Round player of the match) and Jas Gallasch



C grade: Drouin 35 lost to Traralgon 37

In a high-quality and fast-paced contest, Drouin were in control for the majority of the match. Unfortunately, they were unable to close out the match in the final minutes with Traralgon finishing off the better.

Ali McArthur led strongly in defence combining well with Deb Thomas to create important turnovers. Their work ahead of circle defenders Tahlia Duffy and Niki Bryce, who also were also relentless, kept the pressure on the Traralgon attackers.

Whilst the final result was disappointing, the standard of play was exactly where it needs to be. Drouin's focus now shifts to executing consistently across four quarters and delivering in key moments.

Award winner: Ali McArthur



17 and under: Drouin 42 lost to Traralgon 51

It was a highly-skilled and fast- paced game of junior netball against Traralgon. Unfortunately for Drouin, Traralgon were able to surge ahead in the final term.

It was a strong team game with all nine players performing to a high level. Fiona Nalder had a solid game through both wing attack and goal attack. Her work rate and ability to open up the court was second to none as she won the Mental Health Round player of the match.

Drouin's goal shooter, Amber Hammond showed great strength in her holding game and shot with great confidence.

Drouin will be looking forward to this match up later in the season to see if they can swing the four points the other way.

Award winners: Fiona Nalder and Amber Hammond



15 and under: Drouin 15 lost to Traralgon 50

It was a tough contest against a strong Maroons side with the scoreboard not quite reflecting the effort shown across the court.

Defensively, the girls created plenty of opportunities with Ellie Cassidy a standout through the midcourt. Shantell Turner also stepped up providing great drive and work rate at wing defence.

Annie Stephens showed great versatility, working well at both goal shooter and goal keeper. Drouin have lots to take away from the game and will be looking forward to their next challenge against Wonthaggi Power.

Award winners: Ellie Cassidy and Shantell Turner



13 and under: Drouin 1 lost to Traralgon 51

It was a tough day for the Hawks Chicks with Traralgon proving too strong. Despite this, the girls gave it their best all game.

With only seven players, they showed great resilience and determination, never giving up.

Scarlett Walker was a standout, providing a strong presence no matter what position she was placed in.

Kayleigh Lorkin also showed great determination, creating space and driving strongly across the court.

Award winners: Scarlett Walker and Kayleigh Lorkin