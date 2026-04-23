Dusties dominate again

Above: Abbey Wilson tries to clear the outstretched arms of an MDU defender in the Warragul Industrials under 18 girls win.Left: Warragul Industrials' Addison Moore holds back two MDU players in the under 18s on Sunday. Moore kicked three goals for her side.Photographs by AMANDA EMARY.

Warragul Industrials kept the good times rolling on Saturday against Frankston, claiming wins in both the seniors and reserves for the second week straight.



Seniors

The Dusties seniors put on a defensive masterclass away from home in round two, holding the Dolphins goalless as they won 7.8 (50) to 0.4 (4).

Travelling to Kinetic Stadium held mixed feelings for the Dusties girls, having played three grand finals at the venue for two wins and one loss.

Frankston were coming in to the game full of confidence after enjoying a 100-point win over Tyabb in round one.

The Dusties team had three out from last week (Elaina Domalga and Shanelle Kingston were both called up to VFLW and Samara Beaton was unavailable). Into the team came Indy Ao and Michaela Williams, with Carlee Maher and Lily Baldwin doubling up after playing in the reserves.

Frankston showed good intensity and ball movement early in the first before the visitors worked their way into the game to kick three goals to one behind.

In the second quarter the Dusties team were kicking against a breeze but still managed to hold Frankston goalless and managed to add another goal to their total.

The backline of the Dusties, led by Lily Van Berkel, Brooke Hunter and Monai Porykali, was proving too strong for the Frankston team to get past.

Warragul Industrials continued to gain momentum in the second half with midfielders Abbie Hoiberg-Cox, Elise Molesworth and Alisha Molesworth dominating their opponents. The final score was a 46-point win against a strong Frankston side.

A highlight of the day was the intensity and second efforts from new girls Tayla Hoiberg-Cox and Tia Jenkins. Their efforts, combined with those of their teammates, caused a lot of pressure around the ball which caused many turnovers.



Reserves

The Dusties reserves continued their strong start to the season with an emphatic 8.9 (57) to 2.3 (15) win over Frankston reserves.

After Frankston scored the opening goal the Dusties didn't drop their heads and came back, scoring 3.2 to lead Frankston by 14 points at the first break.

Carlee Maher dominated once again, floating through the mid and forward line, and showing off some hidden talents in ruck.

Strong performances from new recruits Zoe Allen and Amanda Olsen saw them scoring their first goals for the club, much to the delight of their teammates.

The team welcomed back Molly Schuurmans, who was dependable through the midfield, and Sarah 'Burnsy' Burns, who made sure Frankston scored no easy goals.

Hayley Wilson and Emmerson Taylor were dominant throughout the game with multiple marks and second efforts, which contributed to a mammoth defensive effort. Lily Baldwin once again showed she's a serious force this year with a dominant midfield display.

Overall it was an impressive combined team effort with everyone making an impact. The team showed all their hard work is paying off and coming together nicely as a team.

This Saturday Warragul Industrials will take on Mornington at Western Park. Both games will be top-of-the-table battles, as the seniors will be a grand final rematch while the reserves will be a clash between the only two unbeaten teams.

The reserves begin at 12pm and the seniors are at 2pm.