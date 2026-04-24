Garage fire investigated

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed the garage of a Western Park Dr, Warragul home on Sunday.

Police said the fire started in the garage at about 1:20pm and was extinguished by CFA before it could spread to the home and neighbouring properties.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact the Baw Baw CIU on 5622 7111.

Tools and motorbike stolen

Power tools and a child's motorcycle were among items stolen from a house in Ripplebrook overnight on Tuesday.

Police allege offenders rammed the front gate to gain access to the house in Lye and Dixon Rd, before breaking into a shipping container on the property.

Power tools and a Husqvarna TC 85 motorcycle were reported missing.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

Road signs graffitied

Several new road signs along Main Neerim Road were covered in graffiti recently.

Police allege between eight and 10 new speed limit signs between Drouin and Jindivick were spray painted with graffiti, making them unreadable.

The incident was reported on Sunday but is believed to have occurred some time before.

Police urged anyone who may have information or CCTV footage of the incident to contact first constable Masinovic at Warragul Police Station.