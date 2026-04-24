Car cruise to Noojee

A classic car event held at the Manhattan in Ringwood by Mr. Excited and Friends drew in over 1300 cars.

Classic car lovers and enthusiasts are invited to join in a car cruise that will finish at the Heritage Centre Railway Precinct in Noojee on Sunday, April 26.

The cruise will depart from the York on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn at about 9:30am and meander through the beautiful Yarra Valley to arrive in Noojee at 11am.

Car enthusiast, Glen Higginson, also known as Mr Excited and Friends - Classic Cars Worldwide, a Melbourne-based car events organiser, will be running the cruise.

Mr Higginson's events have in the past been widely attended, but at this stage, the cruise to Noojee is the only one on the calendar for the rest of 2026.

Live band, Wild Turkey, will be playing, Sampson's Bar and Grill will be onsite with their food truck, Heritage Gifts & Coffee will be open, and the Neerim Junction Men's Shed will be providing a sausage sizzle.

"It all started with a few friends (and car enthusiasts) cruising out to the Heritage Centre on the twenty fifth of January this year, having a chat and a snack with the volunteers there and one of the volunteers - Willie Langoor - suggesting that it would be great if we could get some more car based events to the site," said Neerim Junction local Kylie Wilson, who alongside partner Dale Bates, is helping to organise the event.

"One of the enthusiasts - Steve - thought that was a great idea, so he contacted Glen Higginson from Mr Excited and Friends and started the ball rolling from there."

Mr Higginson held a display at the Manhattan in Ringwood that drew more than 1300 classic cars on Australia Day this year and his display at Yarra Farm Fresh in February, attracted more than 1000 classic cars.

"Glen has told us that if this event is a hit, he would consider making it an annual event - which will truly be a boon for Noojee, it's economy and for local tourism. The on-flow of potential is far-reaching - return tourism, promoting Glen's other events, deepening the community understanding of how Noojee originated and its importance and, boosting the awareness of the hard work of the team at the Heritage Centre," Ms Wilson said.

The event also has the support of the Noojee Heritage Gifts & Coffee Cafe, the Little Red Duck Cafe, the Toolshed and Outpost Retreat and the Noojee Hotel, should attendees wish for alternatives.

"For the Noojee event, we are hoping for beautiful weather, a well-attended day and for car enthusiasts far and wide to join in the fun."

For more information go to: Mr Excited Car Cruise to Noojee Town – Noojee Heritage Centre