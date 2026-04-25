Final bowls winners

The Warragul Bowling Club's 2025/26 men's triples champions are Daniel Sheehan, Terry Sullivan and Daniel Cooper.

Warragul Bowling Club held the last of its championship events for the year on Friday, being the men's triples.

It saw Rob Renn (skip), David Gatewood and David Ferguson against Terry Sullivan (skip), Daniel Cooper and Daniel Sheehan.

The first half of the game was very tight, with Terry getting six ones and Rob getting two ones and two twos to see the scores level at six-all.

Things changed after that. Rob's team got three on the next end to lead 9/6 then against the run of play Terry's team got four to regain the lead 10/9.

Another form swing happened on the 13th end with Rob getting another three to grab a 12/10 lead, then one on the next to lead 13/10 with four ends to play.

Rob's team continued to have a crack, with Rob in particular playing some great bowls, but Terry's team had steadied and found their range, and won the last four ends to win the championship 17/13.