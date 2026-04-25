80 years of CFA dedication

Brigade member Luke Draper receives his 15-year medal from CFA acting chief officer Alen Slijepcevic

Erica and District Fire Brigade members recently celebrated 80 years of service to their local community.

Acting CFA chief officer Alen Slijepcevic joined past and present members and representatives from the broader emergency services community at the fire station to mark the occasion on April 12.

Erica and District Fire Brigade captain Russell Wright said the event was a proud tribute to the brigade's eight decades of dedication.

"It's a good reflection on where we've come from. Erica started off as a very small brigade, run by forest workers 80 years ago and now it's a successful CFA volunteer brigade," Russell said.

"When you look at the infrastructure and the fleet of vehicles we've got and the things we manage to achieve as a small rural brigade, this milestone marks a lot of achievement, growth and success."

Russell, who has been with the brigade for 16 years and captain since 2024, said the celebration carried extra significance for members, given the brigade's 75th anniversary was forcibly postponed due to COVID-19.

"The benefits of being able to come together as a team and with our colleagues is something really special," Russell said.

"It's a rare moment when we can bring like-minded people together to celebrate our successes."

The brigade was born out of the devastating 1939 bushfires that ravaged Erica and the wider communities of the Great Dividing Range.

In the decades since, the brigade has faced some of Victoria's most significant fire events, including the 2006–07 Coopers Creek fires and the 2019 Walhalla fire.

There also have been significant infrastructure milestones in recent times, including a new fire station at Erica in 2011, a new satellite station at Walhalla in 2013, and a new light tanker at Walhalla in 2014.

While in 2024, the brigade reached gender parity in its membership, a milestone Russell said they were very proud of.

"We pride ourselves on being an inclusive brigade, so gender parity was important for us to achieve," Russell said.

As the Erica and District Fire Brigade enters its next chapter, the brigade continues to welcome new volunteers.

"If you're looking for a challenge and want to protect our community, we'd love to hear from you," Russell said.