Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Poowong on Monday afternoon.

Investigators were told a car left the road and crashed into a tree on Timms Rd, Poowong about 1.30pm.

The yet to be formally identified driver died at the scene.

Traffic diversions remained in place yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au