Lyrebirds punish inaccurate Cats

Buln Buln's Cruze Ross tackles Neerim-Neerim South's Declan Bagot in the Lyrebirds' upset win.

by Davyd Reid

Buln Buln pulled off the upset of the round, with its speed at time troubling reigning premier Neerim-Neerim South.

The Cats continued to push hard but failed to capitalise on opportunities, five minor scores in the final term helping the Lyrebirds hold on 8-6 (54) to 4-16 (40).

Buln Buln owned much of the forward territory in the first quarter, with only a lack of finishing off plays forward of centre letting them down.

This was undone by a deep entry by Neerim-Neerim South late in the term, taking a narrow seven-point lead into the first change.

Two good conversions, one from the flank and one from the pocket, saw the Lyrebirds take the lead.

Kai Mounsey kicked straight from an opportunity in front as the lead changed hands again.

Another good conversion from the Lyrebirds saw the momentum swings continue, the Cats only finding minor scores from a late second quarter attack.

Lachlan Guy converted on the lead as the Cats aimed to restore order. Charles Kilmartin sparked the Lyrebirds when he rolled one through from the pocket for goal of the day.

He soon after had his arm taken in the marking contest and made certain of a second major after receiving a 50-metre penalty for dissent.

Another nice set shot helped the Cats level the scores again, only for the Lyrebirds to regain the slight ascendency late in the quarter.

Reece Campbell snuck over the back for a mark on the stretch in the pocket, snapping truly as the Lyrebirds entered the final change with a narrow four-point lead.

Giving Buln Buln every change of the upset was Will Battley, Mitch Nobelius, Shaun Beecroft, Bailey Leatham, Thomas Axford and Cruze Ross.

Kody Wilson, Lachlan French, Isaac Guy, Harry Notman, Dean Stringer and Tyler Pratt would help the Cats make one final push.

While the Cats could only find minor scores, the Lyrebirds flocked from everywhere for a key goal from the flank to establish a buffer.

A long ball in and subsequent mark just about sealed the result as the Cats began to run out of time.

The Cats began moving the ball quickly to chase the result in time on, but it wasn't to be.

The Lyrebirds cleared the defence with a long kick, the siren sounding as the Cats took one final mark at centre-half-forward.