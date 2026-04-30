Draw in round three results

A draw in Sunday's A grade clash between Poowong and Catani headlined this week's results split over two days for the Anzac day round.

While Catani started strong with a five goal lead at quarter time, Poowong responded, and setting the scene for what was to play out, the scores were tied up at 20 apiece at half time.

The second half proved a true battle, with the home team taking the lead by three quarter time with a four goal margin.

While Poowong extended its lead to a six goal advantage, Catani had other ideas late in the final term.

Catani goal shooter Abbey Gregorovich went into overdrive shooting five of the last six goals of the match, assisted by teammate Abbey Warde in goal attack, to secure a 37-37 draw at the final siren.

A clinical start from Longwarry proved the winning formula in their 34 to 23 win over Ellinbank on Sunday.

Longwarry came out firing and caught Ellinbank off guard, setting the standard for the match. Ellinbank increased their defensive pressure in the second and third quarter to reduce the margin to three goal going into the last quarter. But, Longwarry hit another gear in the last quarter and stormed home.

Longwarry's defensive end was creating havoc all game and made it difficult for Ellinbank to get any sort of momentum.

Rhiannon Haines tried her hardest to keep Ellinbank in the game, earning herself the best on court medal.

Bunyip started strong and got a two goal jump over Nilma Darnum in the first quarter but the match remained very close and hard fought.

Bunyip pushed the lead out to six but a determined Nilma Darnum brought it back to just one goal during the third.

However the last quarter saw Bunyip play out the game strongly with a seven goal win.

The Anzac medal was awarded to Bunyip's WA Chloe Papley.

It was ideal conditions for Trafalgar's A grade who recorded a seven goal win over Lang Lang on Saturday.

With a goal for goal first half, the Tigers weren't going down without a fight. Trafalgar's attack end did not stop fighting to reward the efforts throughout the court.

Mackenzie Minichiello was relentless in defence, not letting Lang Lang goalers get any easy goals and earning herself the Anzac Day best on court medal.

In a very contested and highly physical game, both Neerim South and Buln Buln had bouts of momentum in a match that showed only one goal the difference at quarter time, with the Lyrebirds leading.

But Neerim South took control and maintained leads at every change to take out the win 53 to 36.

The strength and accuracy of Kimberley Edwards in goals was the backbone for Neerim South's win, earning her best on court honours.

Nyora took on a tough Yarragon side who despite a last quarter burst were unable to overcome the home team going down 50 to 47.

The match was an even contest with scores remaining close at quarter time.

Nyora played a strong second quarter to pull ahead by seven goals at the halftime break. The third quarter remained a close contest with Nyora going into the final quarter nine goals ahead.

However, Yarragon found another gear, throwing eight of the last 12 goals, to reduce the final margin to just three goals.