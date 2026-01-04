Pool costs and emissions slashed

A new heating system will be installed at a Warragul pool after securing a $1.1 million grant.

A new heating system will be installed at a Warragul pool after securing a $1.1 million grant.



The grant, matched with a $1 million contribution from Baw Baw Shire, will see the Warragul Leisure Centre - council's largest gas consumer - undergo a $2.29 million heating system overhaul in two years' time.



Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said the new heating system was projected to slash the centre's energy costs by $308,000 per year and carbon emissions by 750 tonnes or more than 80 per cent per year.



The upgrade will benefit all pools at the centre, including the outdoor pool, to improve usability for members.



Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen announced 66 councils across Australia would share in $50 million in grants to upgrade much-loved community facilities with energy-efficient technology via its "Community Energy Upgrades Fund," including 10 projects in Victoria, valued at $10 million.



"From the local cricket ground, storytime at the library and diving into the local pool at the height of summer, these upgrades will deliver a cheaper, cleaner energy future for Australia - it's further proof that what's good for the planet is good for the pocket," he said.



The new pool heating system will be rolled out at the Warragul Leisure Centre in the 2027/28 financial year. It will result in a system operating largely on electricity rather than gas.



Cr Wilson said council was thrilled to receive the $1,148,000 grant, which would help significantly reduce carbon emissions per year and boost the centre's financial sustainability.



"This project demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable future as presented in our Council Plan 2025-2029 and Environmental Sustainability Strategy 2022-2030."



Once operational, it is expected to deliver an annual energy cost saving of about $308,000 per year. Combined with the 200 kW solar system installed at the centre last year, it will significantly reduce both emissions and energy costs.