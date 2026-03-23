News Park honours for favourite teacher Yarragon's favourite teacher was the centre of attention when a community park was opened in her honour on Saturday. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published March 23, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Angela Malacarne is surrounded by her sons, grandchildren and officials at Saturday's park opening (from left) Katrina and Peter Malacarne, mayor Kate Wilson, Mark Malacarne, John Malacarne, Zoe and Charlotte Malacarne, Matthew Malacarne, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing, Cr Brendan Kingwill, sculpture artist Jessie McLennan and Cr Danny Goss. Updated March 23, 2026 8:00 pm | 2 minutes ago Link copied! Copy failed!