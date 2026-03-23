Park honours for favourite teacher

Angela Malacarne is surrounded by her sons, grandchildren and officials at Saturday's park opening (from left) Katrina and Peter Malacarne, mayor Kate Wilson, Mark Malacarne, John Malacarne, Zoe and Charlotte Malacarne, Matthew Malacarne, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing, Cr Brendan Kingwill, sculpture artist Jessie McLennan and Cr Danny Goss.