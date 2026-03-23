Monday, 23 March 2026
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Park honours for favourite teacher

Yarragon's favourite teacher was the centre of attention when a community park was opened in her honour on Saturday.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Park honours for favourite teacher
Angela Malacarne is surrounded by her sons, grandchildren and officials at Saturday's park opening (from left) Katrina and Peter Malacarne, mayor Kate Wilson, Mark Malacarne, John Malacarne, Zoe and Charlotte Malacarne, Matthew Malacarne, Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing, Cr Brendan Kingwill, sculpture artist Jessie McLennan and Cr Danny Goss.
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