Oversized loads on the road

Drivers travelling between Melbourne and Gippsland should prepare for traffic disruptions on Sunday and Monday, and again on Sunday, January 18 and Monday, January 19, as two 55-metre-long loads make their way from Glen Waverley to Hazelwood North.

Drivers travelling between Melbourne and Gippsland should prepare for traffic disruptions on Sunday and Monday, and again on Sunday, January 18 and Monday, January 19, as two 55-metre-long loads make their way from Glen Waverley to Hazelwood North.

There will be significant disruptions to traffic along the route at times, with rolling lane and intersection closures.

Each load will make the journey over two nights.

Night one will result in disruptions from 11pm as the loads travel from Glen Waverley via EastLink, then along the Monash and Princes freeways from Rowville to Bunyip, arriving by the early morning.

On the second leg of the journey, the loads will set off on Monday night, travelling on the Princes Fwy from Bunyip to Hernes Oak.

The loads will exit the freeway via Marretts Rd and will continue along the Strzelecki Hwy, Yinnar-Driffield Rd, Yinnar Rd, Brodribb Rd, Monash Way and Bonds Lane.

The loads travel at speeds of up to 60km/h. When travelling over specific bridges or around corners, the loads will slow to around 5km/h.

Due to their 4.5-metre width, these loads will take up the entire width of some roads. However, there will be limited passing opportunities under supervision of the specialist support crew.

Traffic management officers and load escorts will accompany the load, helping to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around corners, temporarily removing signs and lights, placing steel supports over existing drainage and will then put everything back in place.

The Department of Transport and Planning asked motorists to be patient when encountering the loads in transit, and to follow the direction of the traffic controllers escorting the loads.

There will be no designated viewing opportunities available. Community members are asked to stay well clear for their own safety when the loads are in transit and when parked.

Stopping on the freeway to view the loads is illegal. Drivers who fail to follow the direction of traffic management may delay this complex operation and may put themselves and others at risk. Penalties may be enforced by Victoria Police and the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at https://www.transport.vic.gov.au