Open Studios sneak peak

An exhibition of work created by participants in the upcoming Open Studios West Gippsland weekend has officially opened at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

Local printmaker Helen Timbury with her piece on display at West Gippsland Arts Centre. Helen is one of the 18 artists opening their studios on April 18 and 19.

An exhibition of work created by participants in the upcoming Open Studios West Gippsland weekend has officially opened at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

Featuring works from all 17 artists participating in next month's Open Studios weekend, the exhibition is designed to give visitors a taste of what will be on offer at each studio.

"I think the exhibition is a really good snapshot of the different talents and techniques, it gives people an overview and a little bit of a taste of what else they might see," organiser Wendy Hitchins said.

"Maybe they only want to see two or three studios on a Saturday or Sunday, so they could have a look (at the exhibition) and say, well I think I'd like to go and see how this (artist) makes a print, or that (artist) does pottery. That gives them a good indication of what work will be available to see."

The exhibition features a wide range of works including prints, oil, acrylic, watercolour and abstract paintings, pastel works, metal works, calligraphy with a twist, glass creations and pottery. The "Words Collapsing" art project created by Sue Acheson and Russell Lilford is also on display.

The exhibition will be on display until Friday April 17, finishing up just before the Open Studios weekend on April 18 and 19.