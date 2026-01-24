New round of community grants

The second round of Baw Baw Shire's community project grants will open early next month.

The community projects funding supports the delivery of community events, projects, programs, environmental initiatives and equipment purchases. Grants of up to $5000 are available.

In the last round of funding, council distributed more than $140,000 to 36 groups to deliver projects, purchase equipment and run events.

Applications by appointment are now available and are a mandatory step in applying for a grant. The appointments provide community groups an opportunity to meet with council to discuss their project idea to ensure it aligns with grant guidelines.

The process also provides potential applicants with guidance on what to include in their application and clarity about the supporting documents, which must be submitted, reducing the likelihood of applications being incomplete or ineligible for assessment.

The grants will be open from February 2 to 27, with successful applicants announced in May.

Mayor Kate Wilson said it was an integral program to support local community groups across the shire and she hoped to see many applications.

"The community project grants are just one way in which council backs our local community groups.

"They are crucial to the longevity of our community groups, providing much needed funds to support their operations, make purchases and bolster resources," she said.

Examples of some of the previously successfully funded community projects include: Baw Baw Food Relief and Bettermentall Australia - $1995 each to purchase defibrillators; $5000 to Community Church Warragul for the Warragul Carols by Candlelight event; Drouin Hawks Junior Football Club - $4756 to purchase new sporting equipment; and Narracan Hall - $4950 for refurbishment works.