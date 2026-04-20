New rescue stretcher boosts SES response

Community Bank Neerim District board members Paul Ford and Jennie Prout (centre) with VICSES Warragul unit members Nick Waites, James Burke, David Richards, Daniel Brown, Paul Russell, Sue Forsyth and David Miller.

The Warragul State Emergency Service (SES) unit has received a new mule stretcher, boosting its ability to safely transport patients from remote and difficult-to-access locations.

The equipment was funded through the Community Bank Neerim District Grants Program, helping to strengthen local volunteers' emergency response capability.

The mule stretcher is a lightweight and widely-used single-wheel patient transport device, designed for use in challenging terrain where vehicles cannot easily operate.

It allows rescue crews to move patients safely over long distances while reducing fatigue and manual handling risks for volunteers.

The unit's remote rescue capability also includes an Argo all-terrain vehicle, which is used to traverse remote terrain to access patients in areas inaccessible to standard emergency vehicles.

Over the past five years, Warragul unit volunteers have assisted Ambulance Victoria in more than 65 rescue operations across bush tracks and private land, with many involving difficult terrain.

So far in 2025/26, VICSES Warragul unit has been the busiest in Gippsland, called to more than 400 requests for assistance (RFAs) including about 300 for trees down, more than 40 relating to road crash rescue and has assisted other emergency agencies almost 30 times.

VICSES Warragul unit controller Daniel Brown said the new mule stretcher would make a big difference to how quickly and safely volunteers could extract patients from difficult terrain.

"We're grateful to Community Bank Neerim District for supporting the safety and capability of our volunteers to support their community," he said.

Community Bank Neerim District chairperson Clive Patrickson said the bank was pleased to support the VICSES Warragul Unit with the project.

"We recognise and appreciate the vital service the organisation provides to residents within our district and beyond."