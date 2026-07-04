NAIDOC Week will be celebrated next week with a vibrant program of community events and exhibitions marking 50 Years of Deadly.

Held annually in the first week of July, NAIDOC Week celebrates and recognises the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. It serves as an opportunity for all Australians to learn about Aboriginal culture and history, and celebrate the oldest, continuous living culture on earth.

This year, NAIDOC Week will be celebrated from July 5 to 12, marking a significant milestone as the movement celebrates its 50th year under the theme Fifty Years of Deadly.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said NAIDOC Week was an important opportunity to unite and celebrate the rich and enduring culture of local Aboriginal peoples.

"The events provide our community an opportunity to come together for our local Aboriginal community as we continue to learn and grow together. There is a diverse offering shaped by community for everyone in this year's program and we strongly encourage everyone to take part in these important celebrations", she said.

Local NAIDOC Week celebrations include:

Flag raising ceremony - 10am, Monday July 6 at West Gippsland Arts Centre forecourt

The ceremony will begin with a smoking ceremony followed by raising the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags symbolising respect, recognition and unity. Attendees will celebrate recipients of local NAIDOC awards which acknowledge individuals and groups making a positive impact within the community.

A complimentary breakfast and coffee will be available.

Deadly Hoops community basketball match - 10am, Friday July 10 at Warragul Leisure Centre

The annual Deadly Hoops community basketball event celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through sport, community, fun and active living.

The whole family can attend to enjoy a free barbecue lunch, children's activities and a day of community spirit.

The program includes under 8s at 10.30am, under 10s and under 13s basketball matches at 11am, followed by the main community game at 11:45am. Barbecue from 12.30pm. Register online via Humanitix or call 1300 229 229.

Kurnai Culture Expo - 10am to 3pm on July 11 and 12, at West Gippsland Arts Centre (level two).

An opportunity to join Kurnai elders for a unique and engaging cultural expo as they share their knowledge, stories and history with the community.

Enjoy immersive storytelling, films and presentations alongside interactive displays and hands-on experiences for all ages.

With a coffee van on site and cultural merchandise available for purchase, this free, family friendly event offers a welcoming opportunity to learn, connect with and celebrate Kurnai Aboriginal culture.

My Heart, My Story visual art exhibition by Aunty Elizabeth Dalton - June 30 to August 28 at West Gippsland Arts Centre (level two).

A powerful exhibition by proud Gunaikurnai Elder Aunty Elizabeth Dalton sharing stories of family, country, culture and resilience. Through storytelling, imagery and cultural expression, the exhibition reflects the interconnectedness of kinship, identity, love, grief and survival across generations.

Through personal memories and cultural expression, the exhibition celebrates the strength of kinship, the passing of knowledge between generations, and the enduring spirit of Aboriginal community, while reflecting on both joy and hardship.