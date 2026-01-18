Music workshop this week

Make some noise with local music educators on Thursday at the community kid's music workshop in Yarragon.

A community kid's music workshop, organised by the West Gippsland Concert Band, will give local children a chance to try out a new musical instrument these school holidays.

Held at the Yarragon Public Hall and Yarragon Uniting Church next Thursday January 22, the workshop is open to children of all ages and skill levels. Instruments can be provided, subject to availability.

Experienced music educators from several Gippsland groups will participate in the event, including the West Gippsland Concert Band, Warragul Municipal Band, Mirboo Music, Morwell Citizen Band, Fiddlesticks, Gippsland Symphony Orchestra, Gippsland Music School and Trafalgar High School.

The workshop will run from 10am to 3pm and include a range of skills, including a percussion workshop, basics in singing, basics in wind instrument playing and a chance for participants to try out their instrument of choice.

If children are already playing an instrument, they are more than welcome to participate in the workshop - the music educators will cater to the age and skill of the children at the event.

The cost of the community kid's music workshop is $45 and bookings can be completed online at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1510716

Parents will be contacted with a registration form after bookings have been completed.

For more information, visit https://www.westgippslandconcertband.com.au/workshop