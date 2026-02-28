Mini film festival to mark IWD

At last year's International Women's Day event are Women in Gippsland members and event organisers Leah Mether and Kerry Wilson.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Women in Gippsland will host a mini film festival at Peninsula Cinemas Warragul on Sunday March 8.

The festival will feature two powerful Australian documentaries that highlight the courage and determination of women who fought to change workplaces and society.

The event aligns with this year's United Nations International Women's Day theme, "Balance the Scales", which calls for fair, inclusive and accessible justice for every woman and girl.

Women in Gippsland co-founder Kerry Wilson said the day was about recognising progress while acknowledging there is still work to be done.

"Workplaces and society have progressed greatly over the years, but there is still balancing of the scales to be done," Ms Wilson said.

"It takes hard work and action to make change and even small steps can have a big impact. We want to remind women and our allies of the inspiring actions that led to change between the 1960s and 1990s - and encourage continued progress today."

The first documentary, "Women of Steel", will screen at 10am and tells the true story of local women who fought for 14 years for the right to work in Wollongong's steel industry.

A Q&A session will follow the screening to explore what has changed and progressed for women in male-dominated industries, and where challenges remain.

The second film, "Brazen Hussies", will screen at 2:30pm and look back at Australia's women's liberation movement and the bold activists who reshaped the social landscape for generations to come.

Between screenings, attendees are invited to head out for lunch and relaxed networking - providing an opportunity to connect, reflect and continue the conversation.

"If you're local, or up for a Gippsland day trip on the long weekend, we'd love to see you there," Ms Wilson said. "All are welcome."

Tickets are $19 per film and can be purchased on the Peninsula Cinemas Warragul website at https://www.movietkts.com.au/movielist.php?siteCode=WARGUL

This is the 11th International Women's Day event hosted by Women in Gippsland.