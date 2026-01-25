Monday, 26 January 2026
Making the most of mountain biking

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Dustin Burrage rides with full confidence.

Budding young cyclists from the local area had the chance to learn mountain biking skills in a school holiday clinic run by former professional cyclist and local Brenton Jones.
Riders of all levels and ages gathered for a series of skills sessions at Rokeby Recreation Reserve, learning the basics of control, balance, and jumping on their mountain bikes.
Assisting in the activities was Audrey Graafsma, a young rider who is coached by Jones in her mountain biking exploits.
At just 15, she was recently crowned a national champion at the AusCycling Enduro National Championships and is currently training for the Australian Downhill National Championships in a few weeks' time.

