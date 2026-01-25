Making the most of mountain biking

Dustin Burrage rides with full confidence.

Budding young cyclists from the local area had the chance to learn mountain biking skills in a school holiday clinic run by former professional cyclist and local Brenton Jones.

Riders of all levels and ages gathered for a series of skills sessions at Rokeby Recreation Reserve, learning the basics of control, balance, and jumping on their mountain bikes.

Assisting in the activities was Audrey Graafsma, a young rider who is coached by Jones in her mountain biking exploits.

At just 15, she was recently crowned a national champion at the AusCycling Enduro National Championships and is currently training for the Australian Downhill National Championships in a few weeks' time.