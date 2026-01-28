Locals gather for survival day

David Soutar and Moss Page at Rotary Park yesterday.

More than 60 people came together at Rotary Park in Warragul yesterday for an annual survival day gathering.

Now in it's fifth year, the gathering serves as an opportunity for non-Indigenous people to listen to and express solidarity with First Nations people.

Organised by Brayakoloong Allies, the gathering saw community members come together in discussion, declare their support for Indigenous Australians and create Aboriginal artwork.

Organiser Rochelle Hine said the day recognised January 26 as a day of survival, mourning and reflection, not celebration.

"We the allies are sorry. We look forward to a future where First Nations sovereignty, knowledges, cultures and identities are respected and celebrated and where country is healed and nurtured," she said.

Gathering organisers said they continued to see new people at the gathering each year and had received support from church and community groups.

Locals Elizaveta Maltseva and Tarryn Shipway said they were glad to attend a survival day gathering locally.

"I think it's really great that in Warragul there is a community event where one can (be an) ally and turn up for a change and improvement in social justice," Elizaveta said.

"I only found out that this group exists a couple of days ago, and I hope that it just keeps growing and I will certainly be attending next year if we're not at a bigger event in Melbourne. It's really great that (we can) turn up to something local.

"I think it's really important to get out and show up," Tarryn added.