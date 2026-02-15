Local chefs at garlic festival this month

Almost two tonnes of fresh Australian garlic and garlic products will be trucked into South Gippsland at the end of the month for the second annual South Gippsland Garlic Festival.

Almost two tonnes of fresh Australian garlic and garlic products will be trucked into South Gippsland at the end of the month for the second annual South Gippsland Garlic Festival.

Held at the Korumburra Showgrounds on Saturday February, 28, the festival aims to showcase and educate visitors about the huge array of garlic varieties grown in Australia, how to cultivate it at home, and how to use it in the kitchen.

Victorian growers attending the festival will include Balmattum Garlic, Pure Garlic, Gerdavale Garlic, and Franklin River Garlic and New South Wales grower Garlic Kingdom from Countegany.

The "Festival Kitchen" is back again this year, boasting a huge line-up of the best chefs and cooks from Gippsland and Melbourne, whipping up their favourite garlic dishes in interactive cooking demonstrations.

Jodie Odrowaz and Michael Clark from Messmates Dining in Warragul, Atsu Tanaka-Morrison from Tsuko Japan in Korumburra, and Alejandro Saravia from Farmers Daughters in Melbourne will return to the Festival Kitchen this year.

Joining the program for the first time are Gippsland favourite Trevor Perkins from Hogget Kitchen in Warragul and Italian maestro Francesco Laera from Trulli in Meeniyan.

Warragul chefs Michael and Trevor said festival-goers could expect delicious recipe demonstrations and hints and tips for how to best use garlic.

"(We're) excited to share some cool recipes for everyone to enjoy and just see how the festival's grown since last year to this year," Michael said.

"We cook with garlic all the time, so really excited to showcase some recipes from our kitchen," Trevor added.

For the first time, the Festival Kitchen will be hosted by award-winning food writer, author and radio personality Richard Cornish. Throughout the demonstrations, Richard will chat with the chefs and ask lots of garlicky questions, as they whip up their favourite garlic dishes.

This year's festival will once again showcase an impressive rage of stallholders selling food, drink, fresh garlic, and garlic products.

At the Festival Bar, attendees can quench their thirst with a wide array of beverages including a garlic-themed beer by Burra Brewing, plus crowd favourites from Maffco Brewery and Distillery, Mates Gin Distillery, Fleet Wines, Cannibal Creek Vineyard, Carrajung Estate, Gippsland Wine Company, and Gurneys Cider.

The Garlic University, an educational hub headed up by the Australian Garlic Industry Association will also be back, with presentations on small farm and commercial growing by industry authorities like Penny Woodward, a Q and A panel with garlic growers and specialists, and more.

The Festival Stage will keep the tunes pumping throughout the day, with performances from Gippsland locals Seth Stone and The Forge, plus The Voice 2021 runner up Mick Harrington.

Kid's activities and entertainment will be in full swing on the day, with shows from The Mik Maks, an appearance from Bluey, colouring in, face painting, and more.

The South Gippsland Garlic Festival will be held at the Korumburra Showgrounds on Saturday, February 28 from 9am to 5pm. The event is dog friendly.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.southgippslandgarlicfestival.au