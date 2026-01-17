Lions praised
Fairview Village recently welcomed Warragul Lions Club members to thank them for a generous $3600 donation.
The donation enabled the purchase of a syringe driver; an important piece of equipment that helps provide comfort and quality care to residents.
A syringe driver is a small, portable pump that delivers a continuous flow of medication under the skin, supporting the management of symptoms related to illness, chronic pain, and palliative or end-of-life care.
During their visit, club members had the opportunity to view the equipment, learn how it benefits residents by supporting comfort and dignity, receive a certificate of appreciation, and enjoy a tour of the facility.
In sincerely thanking the Warragul Lions Club for their generosity and continued support, Fairview Village said their contribution made a meaningful difference to the lives of residents in care.