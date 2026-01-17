Lions praised

Fairview Homes' residential care general manager Gurpreet Kaur (second from left) and chief executive officer Janet Moore (right) present a certificate of appreciation to Warragul Lions Club members (from left) Ian Inglis, Jeff Tolley, Chris Kennedy and John White.

Fairview Village recently welcomed Warragul Lions Club members to thank them for a generous $3600 donation.

The donation enabled the purchase of a syringe driver; an important piece of equipment that helps provide comfort and quality care to residents.

A syringe driver is a small, portable pump that delivers a continuous flow of medication under the skin, supporting the management of symptoms related to illness, chronic pain, and palliative or end-of-life care.

During their visit, club members had the opportunity to view the equipment, learn how it benefits residents by supporting comfort and dignity, receive a certificate of appreciation, and enjoy a tour of the facility.

In sincerely thanking the Warragul Lions Club for their generosity and continued support, Fairview Village said their contribution made a meaningful difference to the lives of residents in care.