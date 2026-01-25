Life membership for Andy
Andy Mumford has been attending the Warragul Show for more than 40 years - and now he is a life member.
The Warragul and West Gippsland Show Society recently presented life membership to Andy in recognition of his work as a volunteer at the annual show.
As an 18-year-old, Andy was working for a local livestock agency and was told by his boss to go down to the cattle section of the show and represent the company. he was given a $5 bonus.
Because of his love of cattle and the industry, Andy continued attending the show as a steward.
More than 40 years later, Andy continues to be a valued volunteer steward with the show society.