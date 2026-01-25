Life membership for Andy

Andy Mumford (centre) is congratulated on his life membership by beef steward Dianne Sargeant (left) and show society president Maurita Harris.

Andy Mumford has been attending the Warragul Show for more than 40 years - and now he is a life member.

The Warragul and West Gippsland Show Society recently presented life membership to Andy in recognition of his work as a volunteer at the annual show.

As an 18-year-old, Andy was working for a local livestock agency and was told by his boss to go down to the cattle section of the show and represent the company. he was given a $5 bonus.

Because of his love of cattle and the industry, Andy continued attending the show as a steward.

More than 40 years later, Andy continues to be a valued volunteer steward with the show society.