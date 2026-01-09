Lardner Park debuts in awards

Lardner Park was among the finalists at the recent Victorian Tourism Awards which saw Gippsland confirm its position as a destination of outstanding visitor experiences.

The Lardner Park team at the recent Victorian Tourism Awards (from left) Georgina Horstman (marketing and event co-ordinator), Deb Garner (client liaison and events), Ian Cougle (Lardner Park board), Barb Johnson (finance manager), Craig Debnam (chief executive officer), Pam Ryan (event manager), Anthony Willems (property manager), Ash Kriening (marketing co-ordinator), Ange Bayley (Lardner Park board) and Joe Brady (Lardner Park board chair).

Lardner Park was among the finalists at the recent Victorian Tourism Awards which saw Gippsland confirm its position as a destination of outstanding visitor experiences.



In its debut in the awards, Lardner Park shone in the highly competitive Business Event Venues category, being named a finalist in its inaugural year entering as a tourism events venue.



Results for other businesses across Gippsland included:

Harman Wines – gold, Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries;

Ken Hore Tourism Mentoring Program – silver, Tourism Education and Training;

The Berry Dairy – silver, Excellence in Food Tourism;

Boat Harbour Jetty B&B - bronze, Hosted Accommodation; and,

Wanderer Adventures – finalist, Tour and Transport Operators.



Destination Gippsland chief executive officer Terry Robinson said it was fantastic to see Gippsland perform so strongly among a competitive field of finalists in the 2025 Victorian Tourism Awards.



"Our tourism industry has so many professional and dedicated operators who put the visitor at the centre of everything they do. We are thrilled to see these businesses recognised at these very prestigious awards," he said.