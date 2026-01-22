Junior features at annual rodeo

Ruth O'Donoghue from Bunyip competing in the open barrel race at last year's event. Photographs: FEARGHUS BROWNE

A junior rodeo will feature as the opening event for the annual Neerim Rodeo when all the action returns to the Neerim Recreation Reserve this Saturday.

The Neerim District Agriculture and Horticulture Society committee is excited to deliver its eighth rodeo which organisers promise will be another another fun-filled family

event from a junior feature to a special "kids hour" and culminating in all the thrills and spills of rodeo action.

The event has continued to grow in popularity each year for locals and regulars to the rodeo circuit.

An enthusiastic committee is ensuring the event continues to go from strength to strength each year.

Vice president Mandy McIvor said there was a focus on juniors at this year's event.

She said a "kids hour" between the junior and open rodeo (from 4pm to 5pm) will provide time in the arena when it was all about "kids and cowboys" and an opportunity to learn rodeo skills.

"Putting the kids hour together is a way of creating awareness and gets kids engaged and involved. It might give them opportunities to pursue rodeo events as a sport later - otherwise we will have a dying rodeo.

"For us, to have some of the best in our backyard and showcasing their skills is a great opportunity," she said.

The junior rodeo will feature between 2pm and 4pm and include a junior steer ride, barrel race and junior breakaway roping competitions.

Other event attractions before the focus shifts to the main arena include a mechanical bull, lawn mower racing, carnival rides and a bungee jump.

The lawn mower racing events have been a popular attraction in past years and will be held between 1pm and 4pm.

Local chainsaw sculptor Paul Stafford will be returning with an impressive collection of his work and a live carving demonstration on the day.

There also will be lots of food trucks and market stalls.

The rodeo will kick off from 5.30pm featuring open bull rides, open saddle bronc, bareback, open rope and tie, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.

Ms McIvor said the committee also had taken on board feedback from past events and the set-up for this year would create more viewing areas for people to see all the action.

Rodeo action will continue well into the night before the program wraps up at 9.30pm.

Gates will open at noon at the Neerim Recreation Reserve, Hamono Rd, Neerim.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children, and $100 for a family of four. Children under the age of four are free.

Grandstand seating with premium viewing is available for $85.

VIP tickets which include grandstand access, an exclusive viewing area and a food and drinks package is available for $215.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketebo.com.au/neerimrodeo and at the gate on the day.

The rodeo is a strictly no-BYO alcohol or food and is a glass free event. No dogs are allowed.

Parking access is via Hamono Rd with a gold coin donation to the Neerim South CFA.