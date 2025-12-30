Jingle all the way to recycling

Free up your rubbish bins and recycle Christmas packaging for free at Cardinia Shire Council's free drop-off event next week.

Cardinia residents can drop off waste for recycling at a convenient drive-thru site in Pakenham on Saturday, January 10 and Sunday, January 11.

Expanding its usual Recycle Drive and Drop event, cardboard will be accepted as well as a wider range of hard-to-recycle items - including e-waste, polystyrene, soft plastics and textiles - that regularly piles up over the festive season for free. All accepted items will be reused, repurposed or recycled.

Opening hours at the Cardinia Shire depot at 18A Purton Rd in Pakenham will be 9am to 1pm on both days.

Accepted items include: e-waste such as batteries, electrical devices, appliances and vapes; polystyrene such as packaging and produce boxes; soft plastics such as plastic bags, bread bags and chip packets; textiles such as good quality and end of life clothes, shoes, fabrics, towels and bed linen; and, excess cardboard which is clean and flat.

This free event is open to Cardinia Shire residents only. Residents must register and present photo identification.

To register and for further information, visit www.cardinia.vic.gov.au/dropoff