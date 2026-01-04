Investing in community projects

More than $150,000 will be invested in four West Gippsland energy resilient projects.

Twenty-eight councils and community groups across Victoria shared in almost $900,000 from the third round of AusNet's Energy Resilience Community Fund.



In Baw Baw Shire, there were three funding recipients:

Baw Baw Shire received $18,108 to create 11 workshops to help residents create a home emergency tool kit to manage power outages. The workshops will strengthen community resilience and recovery from outages and extreme weather events.



Frankie's Community Kitchen in Warragul received $50,000 for new solar panels, batteries and a backup generator to provide an uninterrupted power supply during power outages. Continuous power will enable Frankie's to continue food production and provide a hub for food relief organisations, giving them a place to store perishables during power outages.



Neerim South Public Hall committee of management received $38,127 for a new generator and switchboard upgrade at the Algie Hall to strengthen the community's ability to respond to and recover from power outages and severe weather events.



In Cardinia Shire, the Bunyip Renewables Action Group received $48,628 for a battery and back-up generator to enhance energy resilience for the tennis and netball clubhouse. This will strengthen the community's ability to respond and recover from power outages and severe weather events.



Ausnet executive general manager distribution Andrew Linnie said the Energy Resilience Community Fund, which provided Energy Resilience and Education and Literacy Grants, supported projects that would help build long-term community energy resilience and provide support to communities during severe weather events.



"We know how important energy is to our communities' and customers' lives. When severe weather or other emergencies happen, this becomes even more important.



"We are actively investing in our network to improve reliability and resilience. Through these grants, we're contributing to the creation of energy resilience hubs and infrastructure that help communities access vital services and facilities and stay connected and safe during prolonged outages and emergencies," Mr Linnie said.



AusNet established the $12 million following the storms in February last year, to support energy resilience and literacy projects across AusNet's electricity distribution network in eastern and north-eastern Victoria, and Melbourne's north and east.